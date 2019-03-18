Dick Dale, “The King Of Surf Guitar," Dies At 81

March 18, 2019
Dick Dale, Guitar, Yacht, Newport Harbor, Lake, Water, 2009

(Photo by Michael Goulding/Orange County Register/MCT/Sipa USA)

Dick Dale, the King of Surf Guitar, passed away Saturday at the age of 81.

Dale was a music pioneer and leader of the “surf guitar” genre combining Middle Eastern music scales applied to a driving beat to perform that distinctive sound.

Dale had been battling numerous health issues for years, but continued to perform up until the end. He once told CaliforniaRocker.com that performing was what was keeping him alive.  He said, “They say ‘Why don’t you retire, Dick?’  Well, there are two reasons I don’t retire: Playing music keeps me alive, and my music helps others.”

Rest in peace.

Via California Rocker

