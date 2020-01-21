Leonardo DiCaprio Confirms He Will Star Alongside Robert De Niro In Next Martin Scorsese Film

The two men who have led two different generations of Martin Scorsese films are finally coming together to star in a movie together. After months of rumors, Leonardo DiCaprio finally confirmed, he and Robert De Niro will star together in Scorsese’s next movie, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon.’ The actor made the announcement while presenting De Niro with the Life Achievement Award at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Leonardo DiCaprio confirms he and Robert De Niro will star in Martin Scorsese's next movie https://t.co/SkaPAD9OzN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 20, 2020

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have been staples of this year’s award season thanks to their performances in ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ and ‘The Irishman.’ However, it is their next film that already has critics talking Oscars. While presenting Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards over the weekend, DiCaprio said, “If you wanna understand what great acting is, you watch that man on the screen,” before confirming the rumors of their next project.

“ If you wanna understand what great acting is, you watch that man( Robert De Niro ) on the screen “ @LeoDiCaprio introduces Robert De Niro, great lines. pic.twitter.com/ms57cT3Fsy — -- (@shasha_1495) January 21, 2020

‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ is based on David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book about the 1920s Osage murders. The film is set to begin filming in Oklahoma this spring. With both these big name actors on board, this movie already has extremely high expectations.

Via Entertainment Weekly