DFW's First Crystal Lagoon Opens In Prosper This Weekend

And you won't believe who's christening the huge pool.

June 22, 2019
The blue waters of the caribbean are coming to Prosper, Texas.

It's taken more than two years (and $1.2 billion), but Windsong Ranch (off 380 in Denton County) is opening their Crystal Lagoon this weekend.  The massive 5-acre pool is the first of its kind to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area; and the second in Texas (the other, in Humble, is only 2-acres).  The freshwater lagoon has 10 million-gallons of H2O, is a quarter-mile long, and is about 10-feet deep in areas.  The pool is surrounded by areas of artificial turf, a boardwalk, sandy beaches (brought in from Arkansas) and pavilions.  Residents can even rent kayaks and paddle boards to use on the blue water.

Almost as exciting is who is christening the pool at a formal opening this Friday, June 28th: multi Olympic medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps.  It's going to be a huge party, too: there are currently 1,800 RSVPs.

The Crystal Lagoon (which will only be for residents of the community) will be open to the general public for four hours on Saturday, June 29th (in the afternoon and early evening): you can walk around, take a tour, enjoy a splash bash and fireworks...but no one will be in the water.  If you're interested in purchasing a home in Windsong Ranch, it'll cost you $300,000 to $2 million.

