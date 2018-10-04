Celebrate National Taco Day With Deals All Across DFW!

Y'all, we've made it second Christmas. Today is National Taco Day! One of the most beloved days of the year, all across DFW there are deals to be had! Celebrate with free tacos for a year, an all-you-can-eat taco buffett, and even a desert taco with a cruncy waffle cone shell!

We're hungry just thinking about it!

Chuy's

-Dress like a taco for a free entree of your choice!

-Add a crispy beef taco to your meal for $1, and any t-shirt featuring a taco will only be $10!

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

-$1 taco deals, including most baja tacos and breakfast tacos!

El Fenix

-$1 tacos, with your choice of beef or chicken with soft or crunchy shells!

Vidorra

-$1 street tacos all day, with your choice of barbacoa, chicken tinga, trompo pork, trompo beef, or carnitas!

Fajita Pete's

-Get a free chicken or beef fajita taco all day! No purchase necessary!

TNT Tacos and Tequila

-Attend their National Taco Day Party! Just $14, and access to all the tacos you can eat! They're also holding a eating contest with prizes for the top three finishers.

El Pollo Loco

-Get a free chicken taco al carbon with any regularly priced food or beverage item! You'll need THIS coupon! You can also sign up to win free tacos for a year!

On The Border

-All-You-Can-Eat tacos for only $8.99! Includes ground beef and chicken tinga meats, as well as crunchy and soft tortillas, and rice, refried beans, and bottomless chips and salsa!

Taco Bell

-The National Taco Day Gift Set, which includes four Taco Bell tacos (Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos and regular old crunchy) "gift-wrapped" in a special box for $5.50!

Taco Bueno

-Try a FREE Texas Street Taco with any purchase!

El Rincon

-Offering an $11 taco sampler, which includes fresh tilapia, shrimp, and brisket tacos.

Cold Stone Creamery

-Waffle Tacos! Today only, get an ice cream taco wrapped in a crunchy waffle shell!

Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco pic.twitter.com/y5nHNenlr6 — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) October 2, 2018

Via Guide Live