DFW International Airport Now Has Robot Baggage Handlers

DFW International Airport is being overrun by robots! Kind of.

The international transportation hub (DFW Airport is the 4th largest airport in the nation) is temporarily testing out baggage-handling robots (called FLEET): the first of its kind. Think Roombas that can handle suitcases.

Here's how it works. You take your luggage to one of the self-bag drops: which, in turn, puts your bags on to one of the robots, and then brings your luggage to the baggage belt. It can handle about 450 bags an hour.

This was all developed by a Vanderlande: a company out of the Netherlands that's in the logistic automation business.

Don't worry about the robots taking over the humans in this department, though: they're still very much needed at DFW Airport.

Source: Dallas Observer

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!