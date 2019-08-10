DFW International Airport Now Has Robot Baggage Handlers

We'd much rather blame robots than humans for lost baggage.

August 10, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Random & Odd News
Shows
Technology
Travel

DFW International Airport is being overrun by robots!  Kind of.

The international transportation hub (DFW Airport is the 4th largest airport in the nation) is temporarily testing out baggage-handling robots (called FLEET): the first of its kind.  Think Roombas that can handle suitcases.

Here's how it works.  You take your luggage to one of the self-bag drops: which, in turn, puts your bags on to one of the robots, and then brings your luggage to the baggage belt.  It can handle about 450 bags an hour.

This was all developed by a Vanderlande: a company out of the Netherlands that's in the logistic automation business.

Don't worry about the robots taking over the humans in this department, though: they're still very much needed at DFW Airport.

Source: Dallas Observer

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Dallas Observer
DFW International Airport
FLEET

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes