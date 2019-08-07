DEVO Confirms Only Live Appearance In 2019, Their Third Concert In Last Five Years

August 7, 2019
JT
JT
DEVO, Red Carpet, Bob Mothersbaugh, Joshe Freese, Gerald Casale, Mark Allen Mothersbaugh, Art of Elysium Heaven Gala, 2011

(Photo by KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows

To see DEVO live nowadays is an extremely rare occurrence.

After a four-year hiatus from live performances, the band got back together last summer for a set at the Burger Boogaloo festival in California.  They haven’t played together since.

However, the band recently confirmed they WILL be performing live at the upcoming Desert Daze music festival in Joshua Tree, California this October.

Press material for Desert Daze has advertised this appearance as a kick-off for their “farewell tour,” though co-founder Jerry Casale said that is not the case.  He wrote in an email to Consequence of Sound that this show is not connected to a “farewell tour,” explaining, “If ever there is such a tour we certainly will not name it as such. More like The Beginning Was The End Tour.”

On the heels of that, Casale does advise to “see us while they can.”

Via Consequence of Sound

Tags: 
DEVO
band
concert
rare
Desert Daze
festival
Music
Music News
live music

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes