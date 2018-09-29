Nonverbal Boy From Texas Can Now Speak After A Trip To The Dentist

Not all trips to the dentist are bad!

Photo Credit: Dreamstime

6-year-old Mason Motz can talk today because of the help of Dr. Amy Luedemann-Lazar: a dentist in Katy, Texas.

Ever since Mason was young, he had problems speaking.  For instance, instead of saying "Dad" he would say "Da."  It turns out he was quite literally "tongue-tied."

Mason was recently on a routine trip to the dentist to have some teeth pulled.  That's when Dr. Luedemann-Lazar noticed the issue.  Because of her expertise, Mason can speak now.

