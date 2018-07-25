Dennis Quaid Admits Doing Cocaine Every Day In the '80s

Dennis Quaid could not escape the cocaine boom of the 1980s.

In fact, he was knee deep in the drug culture, consuming the drug almost every single day. In a new interview with Megyn Kelly, Quaid opened up about his addictions saying, "I was basically doing cocaine pretty much on a daily basis during the '80s," admitting that the drug was even [included> in some movie budgets." Quaid explained how he would scream for God at night to "take" the drug away from him, but later that afternoon would think "that's not so bad."

“I saw myself either dead or losing everything that meant anything to me,” Dennis Quaid on his addiction to cocaine and when he decided to get help and go to rehab. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/3imer8FShJ — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) July 23, 2018

Quad experienced what he called a "white light experience" however, explained hid addictions to his explained his addiction to his fiancée at the time, Meg Ryan, sought help, and went to a treatment facility. He told Kelly, "That was the end of the love affair with cocaine, and I didn't play music for a while because it was so connected. I meditated for 10 years straight."

Thank goodness Quaid found help when he needed it.

Via Huffington Post