Delivery Driver Braves Typhoon On Scooter To Get Pizza Delivered On Time

September 6, 2018
JT
JT
Pizza Delivery, Boxes, Front Door, Knocking
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Shows

Have you ever been as dedicated to your job as this man?

A pizza delivery man in Japan was filmed on a scooter braving massive winds and rain just trying to get his pizza delivered.  Japan is currently facing Typhoon Jebi, which is said to be the strongest typhoon the country has faced in 25 years!  The driver loses balance, his scooter topples over several times, but it looks like he will do anything to make sure this pizza gets delivered in 30 minutes or less!

No word yet if the pizza made it safely to its destination.

Via UPI

 

Tags: 
Pizza
food
Scooter
Delivery
Driver
Typhoon
weather
Video
Dedicated
Domino's