Delivery Driver Braves Typhoon On Scooter To Get Pizza Delivered On Time

Have you ever been as dedicated to your job as this man?

A pizza delivery man in Japan was filmed on a scooter braving massive winds and rain just trying to get his pizza delivered. Japan is currently facing Typhoon Jebi, which is said to be the strongest typhoon the country has faced in 25 years! The driver loses balance, his scooter topples over several times, but it looks like he will do anything to make sure this pizza gets delivered in 30 minutes or less!

This dedicated pizza delivery driver refused to give up as Typhoon Jebi slammed into Japan as the strongest storm to strike the island nation in 25 years. https://t.co/jAPpnSduVd pic.twitter.com/Lnj2dFD49k — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2018

No word yet if the pizza made it safely to its destination.

Via UPI