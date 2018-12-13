Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson Lead 2019 Inductees Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

December 13, 2018
(Photo by Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

(Photo by Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

The 2019 inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have just been announced, and it's a venerable who's who of artists.

Joining the ranks of rock royalty next year will be Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson leading the pack, and will be joined by Radiohead, The Cure, Roxy Music and The Zombies.  Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks as a solo artist, and Roxy Music were all on the ballot for the first time this year.  Artists that were nominated but did not secure an induction this year include Rage Against the Machine, Rufus (featuring Chaka Khan), MC5, LL Cool J, Devo, Kraftwerk and Todd Rundgren.

Inductees are selected based on a variety of criteria, including the artist's "musical influence on other artists, length and depth of the artist's career, and innovation and superiority in style and technique in the artist's body of work."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will occur Friday, March 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Via Fox News

