[Video] Deer Runs Through Indiana Grocery Store And Jumps Over Meat Counter

Any time a wild animal gets inside a building, chaos is inevitable. That’s exactly what happened over the weekend when a deer somehow made it inside an Indiana Kroger and began to run wild through the store. One customer was able to capture the moment on video, and has since gone viral thanks to the chaotic deer.

Brigitte Dan was shopping at Kroger with her mother and two children when the wild deer made its way inside the store. I saw a huge deer run frantically toward me, at first I thought it was a German Shepard, so I pushed my kids out of the way but soon realized it was a deer!," said Dan. The wild animal can be seen barreling through aisles before jumping over the meat counter.

Kroger has commented on the incident, confirming it happened at one of their stores and claiming it to be a first for their division. “I hope, in her time near the meat case, the deer noticed our expanded selection of plant based protein products," joked Eric Halvorson, a Kroger spokesperson. Luckily the deer eventually made its way out of the store and no one was harmed.

Via CNN