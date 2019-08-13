Deepfake Video Turns Bill Hader Into Tom Cruise And Seth Rogen While He Does Impressions Of Them

Bill Hader has an amazing talent for impressions.

With the advent of amazing Deepfake technology, where you can seemingly superimpose any face onto any body, the impressions only get better.

Noted Deepfake creator Ctrl Shift Face took an old interview of Hader appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2008, where Hader was discussing his new movie Tropic Thunder. All through his story, Hader would pepper in impressions of Seth Rogen and Tom Cruise, and every time he did, his face would transform to that of Rogen's or Cruise's.

It’s hilarious, weird, and will make your brain hurt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWrhRBb-1Ig

Has this Deepfake technology already gone too far?

Via Mashable