Dedicated Stars Fan Watches Game 4 Win Outside AAC In Pouring Rain

May 2, 2019
American Airlines Center, Exterior, Dallas Stars, Playoffs, 2019

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

While the inside of American Airlines Center was as raucous as it's ever been, outside was a different story.

Rains kept the crowd quiet outside the AAC for the Stars' Game 4 victory over the St. Louis Blues, and we use the term "crowd" loosely.

One hardcore, dedicated Stars fan still made it out to the pavilion outside of the Stars' home arena to take in the Stars' victory, braving the rain, wind, and threats for more potential severe weather to watch the good guys secure another victory.

We have a feeling that fan will have a nice warm seat INSIDE the arena when the playoffs come back to Dallas for Game 6 on Sunday!

Via WFAA

