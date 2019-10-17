David Schwimmer Welcomes Jennifer Aniston To Instagram With Rare Post

The Actor Posted A Photo Of The ‘Friends’ Lego Version Of Himself And Aniston

Jennifer Aniston momentarily broke Instagram this week when she attempted to join the social media platform. The large number of fans trying to follow her at once caused Aniston’s account to become unavailable shortly after creating the page. Now that everything is up and running, and the dust has settled, her ‘Friends’ co-star, David Schwimmer, made a rare post on his own page to welcome his friend and former television girlfriend.

Hi Jen! x

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on

In his welcoming post, Schwimmer wrote “Hi Jen! x,” along with a photo of a Lego version of Ross and Rachel, the characters the two played on ‘Friends.’ The Lego pieces are sitting in front of the Central Perk window in front of a piano. This is only the third time Schwimmer has posted on Instagram, with one poking fun at his doppelganger beer thief, and the other another ‘Friends’ post.

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM ----

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

While David Schwimmer’s post was rare, it didn’t quite break the internet the way Jennifer Aniston’s first post did. The photo, featuring the main cast from ‘Friends,’ along with Schwimmer’s photo has fans excited to see the stars of the show still friendly after all these years. Hopefully this is just the start of some new ‘Friends’ content to come.

