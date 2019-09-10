David Lee Roth Is Heading To The Desert For Las Vegas Residency

The Longtime Van Halen Frontman Will Play Nine Shows At The House Of Blues

September 10, 2019
JT
JT
David_Lee_Roth

Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Music News
Travel

It seems Las Vegas has become the official home of rock stars. It was announced on Tuesday that yet another rock legend will be taking his talents to the desert for a Las Vegas residency. David Lee Roth, the longtime singer of Van Halen, will have a mini-residency at House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting in January.

Diamond David Lee Roth will be kicking, jumping and of course, singing at the House of Blues for nine shows stretching from January 2020 to March 2020. The exact dates of his shows are Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28. Tickets will go on show for Roth’s residency on Saturday.

“A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!” said David Lee Roth. Roth joins a growing list of musicians with a Las Vegas residency that includes Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, Pitbull and Gwen Stefani. While the Van Halen boys won’t be joining Roth in Vegas, the show will no doubt have plenty of classic songs from the band.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
David Lee Roth
Van Halen
Las Vegas
Residency
House of Blues
Mandalay Bay

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes