David Lee Roth Is Heading To The Desert For Las Vegas Residency

It seems Las Vegas has become the official home of rock stars. It was announced on Tuesday that yet another rock legend will be taking his talents to the desert for a Las Vegas residency. David Lee Roth, the longtime singer of Van Halen, will have a mini-residency at House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino starting in January.

Diamond David Lee Roth will be kicking, jumping and of course, singing at the House of Blues for nine shows stretching from January 2020 to March 2020. The exact dates of his shows are Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28. Tickets will go on show for Roth’s residency on Saturday.

“A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!” said David Lee Roth. Roth joins a growing list of musicians with a Las Vegas residency that includes Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, Pitbull and Gwen Stefani. While the Van Halen boys won’t be joining Roth in Vegas, the show will no doubt have plenty of classic songs from the band.

