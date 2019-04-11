David Hasselhoff To Record Heavy Metal Songs For New Album

April 11, 2019
JT
JT
David Hasselhoff, Smirk, Smile, Red Carpet, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Music
Shows

David Hasselhoff is back in the recording studio, and honestly, thank goodness for that.

The Hoff has released 13 studio albums, and has charted as high as #1 in Austria and Switzerland. Well, Hasselhoff is working on material for his 14th studio release, and he revealed that this album will dive into a genre he has yet to explore: heavy metal.

Hasselhoff told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur that he will be recording some “heavy metal songs” for his next album because…why not?  He said, “I’m doing some heavy metal songs on my new album. Why not? I do not have an album title yet, but it should read: Everything Is allowed. I do everything.  Because I can.  Because I want it.”

No other details about the Hoff’s venture to heavy metal are readily available, but you can bet we’re going to keep a very close eye out for them!

Via Kerrang!

Tags: 
David Hasselhoff
Baywatch
Music
album
New
Heavy Metal

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes