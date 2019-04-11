David Hasselhoff To Record Heavy Metal Songs For New Album
David Hasselhoff is back in the recording studio, and honestly, thank goodness for that.
The Hoff has released 13 studio albums, and has charted as high as #1 in Austria and Switzerland. Well, Hasselhoff is working on material for his 14th studio release, and he revealed that this album will dive into a genre he has yet to explore: heavy metal.
Hasselhoff told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur that he will be recording some “heavy metal songs” for his next album because…why not? He said, “I’m doing some heavy metal songs on my new album. Why not? I do not have an album title yet, but it should read: Everything Is allowed. I do everything. Because I can. Because I want it.”
No other details about the Hoff’s venture to heavy metal are readily available, but you can bet we’re going to keep a very close eye out for them!
Via Kerrang!