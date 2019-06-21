David Gilmour Raises $21 Million For Charity Auctioning Off Personal Guitars

David GIlmour of Pink Floyd recently held a massive auction, where he offered 127 guitars in his personal collection all in the name of charity.

Gilmour's "Black Strat" used on every Pink Floyd album from The Dark Side of the Moon until The Final Cut sold for an unprecedented $3,975,000, a record for any guitar sold at auction.

Gilmour's 1969 Martin D-35 acoustic, on which he said he's written the most songs, also eclipsed the $1 million mark, selling for $1.095 million.

Gilmour is donating all proceeds from the auction to ClientEarth, an organization aimed at protecting "the planet and the people who live on it."

If you want to check out the complete collection of the guitars sold, check out the link below!

Via Ultimate Classic Rock