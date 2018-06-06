David Cassidy's Shocking Confession Months Before Death: "I Never Stopped Drinking. I Never Had Dementia."

David Cassidy tragically passed away last November after suffering organ failure from years of drinking at the age of 67.

Cassidy also revealed in February, 2017 that he was suffering from dementia, which led him to retire from performing live in the months preceding his death. However, new information has come to light that Cassidy had been lying the whole time about suffering from the disease, and ultimately it was his alcohol abuse that led to his demise.

A new documentary will air on A&E next week that has recorded conversations between Cassidy and a producer following his collapse in a recording studio after falling ill. Cassidy explained to producer Saralena Weinfield, "I have a liver disease. There is no sign of me having dementia at this stage of my life. It was complete alcohol poisoning." Cassidy continued, "The fact is that I lied about my drinking. I did this to myself to cover up the sadness and the emptiness."

Until the last months of his life, Cassidy was abusing alcohol, despite telling his family he had been living clean and sober.

The documentary, titled David Cassidy: the Last Session documents a frail and weak Cassidy as he tries to record a new record while battling various health problems and memory loss. Producer John Marks told People, "I think it will strike a chord with people. He wanted to share this very private part of his life, and to be honest once and for all. And I think he succeeded in doing that."

David Cassidy: the Last Session airs next Monday, June 11th, at 9pm on A&E.

Via People