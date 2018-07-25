The Earliest Known Recording Of David Bowie Singing Found In Bread Basket

After 55 years, the earliest known recording of the legendary David Bowie has been found...in the bread basket of a former band mate from one of his earliest musical ventures.

Long before he was known as "David Bowie," he was David Jones, a 16-year-old looking to score a record contract with his musical outfit, The Konrads. THe band was compiling a demo to send to executives at Decca Records, and Bowie took the lead for their song "I Never Dreamed."

Video of BOWIE’S FIRST EVER STUDIO RECORDING UP FOR AUCTION

Unfortunately, Decca rejected the band, and they disbanded less than a year later. Think they would like a do-over?

The recording will be offered for auction, along with other pieces of Bowie memorobilia, including letters, photographs and "promotional sketches."

Via NPR