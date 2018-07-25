The Earliest Known Recording Of David Bowie Singing Found In Bread Basket

July 25, 2018
JT
JT
David Bowie, Concert, Singing, 1986

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

After 55 years, the earliest known recording of the legendary David Bowie has been found...in the bread basket of a former band mate from one of his earliest musical ventures.

Long before he was known as "David Bowie," he was David Jones, a 16-year-old looking to score a record contract with his musical outfit, The Konrads.  THe band was compiling a demo to send to executives at Decca Records, and Bowie took the lead for their song "I Never Dreamed."

Unfortunately, Decca rejected the band, and they disbanded less than a year later.  Think they would like a do-over?  

The recording will be offered for auction, along with other pieces of Bowie memorobilia, including letters, photographs and "promotional sketches."

Via NPR

Tags: 
David Bowie
demo
Music
Video
recording
The Konrads
new