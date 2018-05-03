David Beckham Moved To Tears After Son Brooklyn Surprises HIm With Visit On His Birthday (Video)

David Beckham and his family were out for lunch Wednesday in England celebrating the soccer legend's 43rd birthday.

All that was missing was oldest son Brooklyn, who is studying in New York City. At least, that's what David thought. Beckham was moved to absolute tears after Brooklyn surprised him with a visit to the restaurant, flying all the way to England to surprise his papa. Beckham matriarch Vitoria captured the entire emotional scene as it unfolded.

Beckham also received other incredibly sweet birthday wishes from the rest of his family!

Via Today