Dave Navarro Reveals What He Hated About His Time In Red Hot Chili Peppers

In between runs of John Frusciante, Dave Navarro was the guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He was their guitarist from 1993 to 1998, and performed many notable shows with them, including Woodstock '94.

However, things weren't all dandy between Dave and the rest of the band. In fact, there was some aspect of performing in the group that Navarro absolutely loathed, and it had to do with their performance at Woodstock '94.

Video of RHCP - Give It Away (Woodstock &#039;94)

That costume. Navarro wrote in an Instagram post that he's come around to it now, but for the longest time he hated that the band wore gigantic light bulbs.

When you get the opportunity to dress like a giant light bulb, we think you have to take it. Glad he's come around to it!

Via Alternative Nation