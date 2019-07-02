Dave Grohl Spots Doctor Who Saved His Leg In The Crowd, Dedicates "My Hero" To Him

July 2, 2019
JT
JT
Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell Tribute, Concert, Guitar, 2017

(Photo by Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY)

Way back in 2015, in the middle of Foo Fighters' performance in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dave Grohl stumbled off the stage, and broke his leg.

Grohl famously returned to the stage and completed the set, all thanks to the assistance of Dr. Johan.

Well, four years later Foo Fighters are back in Sweden.  During their performance of "My Hero," who else does Grohl spot in the crowd but Dr. Johan himself.  Mid-song, Grohl points out Dr. Jonah to the crowd, encouraging everyone to sing the song to him.

Towards the end of the song, Grohl invited Dr. Johan up onstage, where he gave him a huge hug.  Good guy Grohl.

Via Music Feeds

