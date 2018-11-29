Dave Grohl, Mumford And Sons, Billy Corgan, Beck, And More Pick The Songs That Make Them The Happiest

Music has the incredible ability to morph our emotions.

Whether a song reminds you of a time long since gone, or makes you hopeful for what's to come, music is POWERFUL. And thankfully, it doesn't appear those feelings are assuaged when you make music your career.

Several artists and musicians were asked what songs, no matter what mood they are in, never fail to put a smile on their face. Dave Grohl, Billy Corgan, Beck, Mumford and Sons, and MORE were asked, and some of their answers might surprise you!

Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters

"I want to say "Happy" by Pharrell, because I swear to god that one never gets old. But I'm gonna go with "C'Mon Ride It," by Quad City DJs Dude, that song I swear to god, you can't not love it! It puts you in a good mood every time. It's the groove, man."

Video of Quad City Dj&#039;s - C&#039;Mon &#039;N Ride It (The Train)

Beck

"Pretty much anything in the Stevie Wonder catalog. It's impossible to not be happy. "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing." And Michael Jackson of course. "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." You can't put that on and not be joyous."

Video of Stevie Wonder - Don&#039;t You Worry &#039;Bout A Thing (Live)

Perry Farrell, Jane's Addiction

"Transmission," by Joy Division. When I hear "Transmission" I get really psyched. "Lexicon Devil," by the Germs. "Ziggy Stardust" is cool. "Twist And Shout," that's a great one.

Video of Joy Division - Transmission [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins

"I'm not a happy song fan (laughs), not really my thing. But "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by the Beach Boys."

Video of The Beach Boys - Wouldn&#039;t It Be Nice (Original Video)

Ben Lovett, Mumford And Sons

"Wake Up Boo!," by the Boo Radleys. I used to have it as my alarm clock and it used to get me out of bed every day as my fun, put a smile on your face in the morning song.

Video of The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!

Ted Dwane, Mumford And Sons

It's probably anything by Bobby McFerrin, you hear that guy and there's an obvious example of that. That guy can lift your spirits. What a powerful force he is."

Video of Bobby McFerrin - Don&#039;t Worry Be Happy

What's your happiest song?

