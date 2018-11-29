Dave Grohl, Mumford And Sons, Billy Corgan, Beck, And More Pick The Songs That Make Them The Happiest
Music has the incredible ability to morph our emotions.
Whether a song reminds you of a time long since gone, or makes you hopeful for what's to come, music is POWERFUL. And thankfully, it doesn't appear those feelings are assuaged when you make music your career.
Several artists and musicians were asked what songs, no matter what mood they are in, never fail to put a smile on their face. Dave Grohl, Billy Corgan, Beck, Mumford and Sons, and MORE were asked, and some of their answers might surprise you!
Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
"I want to say "Happy" by Pharrell, because I swear to god that one never gets old. But I'm gonna go with "C'Mon Ride It," by Quad City DJs Dude, that song I swear to god, you can't not love it! It puts you in a good mood every time. It's the groove, man."
Beck
"Pretty much anything in the Stevie Wonder catalog. It's impossible to not be happy. "Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing." And Michael Jackson of course. "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." You can't put that on and not be joyous."
Perry Farrell, Jane's Addiction
"Transmission," by Joy Division. When I hear "Transmission" I get really psyched. "Lexicon Devil," by the Germs. "Ziggy Stardust" is cool. "Twist And Shout," that's a great one.
Billy Corgan, The Smashing Pumpkins
"I'm not a happy song fan (laughs), not really my thing. But "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by the Beach Boys."
Ben Lovett, Mumford And Sons
"Wake Up Boo!," by the Boo Radleys. I used to have it as my alarm clock and it used to get me out of bed every day as my fun, put a smile on your face in the morning song.
Ted Dwane, Mumford And Sons
It's probably anything by Bobby McFerrin, you hear that guy and there's an obvious example of that. That guy can lift your spirits. What a powerful force he is."
What's your happiest song?
Via Forbes