Dave Grohl And Rick Astley Play A Surprise Show Together

This is the ULTIMATE rickroll.

August 17, 2019
Photo Credit: Todd Sumlin/Charlotte Observer/MCT/Sipa USA (Dave); Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK (Rick)

JT
It was kind of a mix of grunge and 80s nostalgia.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley played together to a surprised audience at the relaunch of the legendary (and very small) Club NME in Hackney, London last night.  It was a secret gig: no one knew about it!

The best part?  Dave sang "Never Gonna Give You Up" while Rick played the drums!  Check out the videos below.

Remember when #ClubNME had #FooFighters #DaveGrohl and #RickAstley play #MothClub? It was alright.

Dave Grohl & Rick Astley do Rick Astley #clubnme #nevergonnagiveyouup

