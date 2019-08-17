Dave Grohl And Rick Astley Play A Surprise Show Together
This is the ULTIMATE rickroll.
It was kind of a mix of grunge and 80s nostalgia.
Dave Grohl and Rick Astley played together to a surprised audience at the relaunch of the legendary (and very small) Club NME in Hackney, London last night. It was a secret gig: no one knew about it!
The best part? Dave sang "Never Gonna Give You Up" while Rick played the drums! Check out the videos below.
Literally just arrived at @Moth_Club at the same time as Dave Grohl?! ...oh yea, secret @foofighters show tonight in London. pic.twitter.com/84xhbLFFmD— Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) August 16, 2019
Remember when #ClubNME had #FooFighters #DaveGrohl and #RickAstley play #MothClub? It was alright.
Dave Grohl & Rick Astley do Rick Astley #clubnme #nevergonnagiveyouup
Remember when Club @NME had Dave Grohl and @RickAstleyHQ playing @Moth_Club ? pic.twitter.com/z5ojdQWY5B— Andrew Trendell (@AndrewTrendell) August 16, 2019