Dave Grohl And Rick Astley Play A Surprise Show Together

It was kind of a mix of grunge and 80s nostalgia.

Dave Grohl and Rick Astley played together to a surprised audience at the relaunch of the legendary (and very small) Club NME in Hackney, London last night. It was a secret gig: no one knew about it!

The best part? Dave sang "Never Gonna Give You Up" while Rick played the drums! Check out the videos below.

Literally just arrived at @Moth_Club at the same time as Dave Grohl?! ...oh yea, secret @foofighters show tonight in London. pic.twitter.com/84xhbLFFmD — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) August 16, 2019

