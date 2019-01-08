Daughter Guides Wheelchair-Bound Father In Emotional Father-Daughter Wedding Dance

Mary Roberts had been dreaming of her wedding since she was a little girl. Specifically, her father-daughter dance.

She and her dad, Jim, would dance around the kitchen to Lee Ann Womack’s "I Hope You Dance," which actually inspired Mary to become a professional dancer.

Unfortunately, Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incredibly fast-growing brain tumor, in May 2017, and the family was worried he would not be able to see Mary walk down the aisle this past December 29. Mary told Fox News, "We weren't sure how he was going to even feel that day. We just knew that we were going to do it somehow."

Luckily, Jim made it. And thankfully, they both had their father-daughter dance. It may not have been how they dreamed it, but it was incredibly beautiful, with Mary guiding her father around the dance floor in his wheelchair. It's so incredibly sweet.

Jim's wife Tracy said, "It was such a good thing to happen to him. He would have cried through the whole thing even if he'd been on his feet. He was overwhelmed with pride and the love he feels for her. It was a great day for him, a beautiful, perfect day for all of us."

Via People