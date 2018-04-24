Dash Cam Footage Captures Woman Running Herself Over With Own Car (Video)

If you ever have to exit your car for any reason, it's probably a good idea to put it in park. Just in case.

A woman in Burlington, Washington thought she'd be quick enough for a quick exit and re-entry into her vehicle, and felt she did not need to place her car in park. A fellow driver signaled to her that her gas cap was open, so she exited her vehicle, all while it was moving forward, and tried to close the cap and make her way back into the driver's seat. All did not go according to plan, and lucky for us, the driver behind her recorded the entire thing with his dash cam.

Video of Dash camera shows woman getting hit by own car

The woman jumped right back up and seemed unhurt by the accident, much to the surprise of the other driver David Alger. He said "She wanted to take off after the vehicle and run through the intersection and I said, 'Whoa, hold on here. How are you, let me help you, hold on to me.' And she said, 'I'm fine. There's nothing wrong with me I'm fine.'"

Police and paramedics eventually arrived on the scene, and let the woman on her way with no injuries.

Via KOMO News