Daredevil Raccoon Scales Skyscraper 200 Feet Above Street Level

June 13, 2018
A raccoon has captured the country's attention after its daredevil climb of a St. Paul, Minnesota office building into the early hours of the morning.

The raccoon, obviously, started at ground level, with an escape from animal control.  Eventually, he started climbing.  And climbing.  And climbing!  He eventually stopped for a rest on a window ledge on the 23rd floor, more than 200 feet above the street!

Animal control and the city's Department of Safety and Inspections knew it was best not to scare the critter with a rescue attempt, for fear he might lose his grip and plummet, so they set up traps packed with food on various ledges and windows hopefully to lure him into safety.  

Eventually, the raccoon made it all the way to the top of the UBS tower just before 4am early Wednesday morning.  Hopefully, traps were set and he was wrangled in safely.

And for your pleasure, he's the raccoon before the beginning of his great climb set to the theme from Mission Impossible!

Via Fox News

