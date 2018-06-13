Daredevil Raccoon Scales Skyscraper 200 Feet Above Street Level

A raccoon has captured the country's attention after its daredevil climb of a St. Paul, Minnesota office building into the early hours of the morning.

The raccoon, obviously, started at ground level, with an escape from animal control. Eventually, he started climbing. And climbing. And climbing! He eventually stopped for a rest on a window ledge on the 23rd floor, more than 200 feet above the street!

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

Animal control and the city's Department of Safety and Inspections knew it was best not to scare the critter with a rescue attempt, for fear he might lose his grip and plummet, so they set up traps packed with food on various ledges and windows hopefully to lure him into safety.

Can confirm #MPRraccoon is still itchy. Got a little visit from @StPaulFireDept too! Cat food awaits it on the roof. pic.twitter.com/WeOTWmbaqz — Evan Frost (@efrostee) June 12, 2018

Eventually, the raccoon made it all the way to the top of the UBS tower just before 4am early Wednesday morning. Hopefully, traps were set and he was wrangled in safely.

Here it is, #MPRRaccoon’s valiant climb to the top of the UBS Center in Downtown St. Paul, this morning. @KARE11 @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/ot1DPNeRF5 — D.P. (@DPet_KARE11News) June 13, 2018

And for your pleasure, he's the raccoon before the beginning of his great climb set to the theme from Mission Impossible!

Via Fox News