Danny DeVito Once Saved Michael Douglas' Life After Sucking Venom From A Snake Bite Out Of His Hand

While filming the 1984 movie Romancing the Stone, Michael Douglas was accidentally bitten on the hand by a snake.

Co-star Danny DeVito described the scene. "We were in Mexico in this really rugged kind of place. There was this guy who had a truck with a cage on it and inside the pickup truck, in the bed of the truck, were snakes. All the kids were around. I'm scared of snakes, myself, so I'm not going near a snake. But Michael, he's being the hot shot, Mikey D. And the guys got a snake on his arm and all the kids are coming around. And Michael grabs the snake. I'm going, 'Michael, don't touch the snake! That's a snake, man. That snake could bite you, man."

Sure enough, the snake bit Mikey D. Right on the hand.

Immediately, DeVito grabbed his hand, and started sucking the poison out. DeVito said, "I always heard the best thing to do is suck the poison out, right away, so I did."

Would you do the same for a friend?

Via People