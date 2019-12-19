Daniel Day-Lewis Called Adam Sandler To Congratulate Him On His Latest Movie

You don’t think of serious movie characters when you think of comedian Adam Sandler.

Sandler’s latest flick 'Uncut Gems' has been receiving high praise from just about every film critic out there. Now it looks like actor Daniel Day-Lewis was even impressed by Sandler's work.

During a recent podcast, Adam Sandler mentioned that his friend Academy Award Winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis called to congratulate him on the fantastic job he did on ‘Uncut Gems’.

“I’m getting my sneakers and then I look down at my phone and it’s Daniel Day-Lewis. He starts talking about grabbing the seat in front of him. ‘I couldn’t let go of the seat in front of me,’ and just saying how much he dug the movie, he dug Kevin Garnett, he dug the guys. But it was the best call ever.”

If Daniel Day-Lewis was that impressed by Adam Sandler's acting, then 'Uncut Gems' is definitely worth a watch. 'Uncut Gems' hits theaters nationwide on December 25th.

Via: AV Club