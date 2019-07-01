Daniel Craig Returns To Set Of New Bond Film Following Rehab After Ankle Surgery

July 1, 2019
JT
JT
Daniel Craig, Red Carpet, James Bond, Spectre, Premiere, Tuxedo, 2015

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In May, while filming for the newest installment in the James Bond franchise, star Daniel Craig fell in the middle of a scene, injuring his ankle.

Craig required minor ankle surgery, and after the procedure and a stint in rehab, Craig is back resuming filming Bond 25.

The film continued production during Craig’s absence, and is still scheduled to be released into theaters in April, 2020.  This will be Craig’s fifth, and final, appearance in the Bond franchise.

Via Deadline

