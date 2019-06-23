Dallas Zoo's New Hippo Calf Adanna Makes Adorable Faces At Visitors

On a recent visit to The Dallas Zoo, a young lady captured an adorable video.

In case you didn't hear: Boipelo the hippopotamus gave birth to Adanna the hippo calf more than a month ago on May 14th. Since then, they've been captivating visitors at the zoo's Simmons Hippo Outpost.

As you can see in the video below, Adanna decided to make a face (maybe yawn?) at a captivated crowd (watch for her Mommy at the end of the video!).

Video of Adanna The Baby Hippo

