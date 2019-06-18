Dallas Zoo Giraffe Named After Jason Witten Dies During Medical Procedure

June 18, 2019
A giraffe at the Dallas Zoo named after Cowboys legend Jason Witten tragically passed away Monday morning.

Witten was undergoing a routine physical examination when he suddenly stopped breathing while under anesthesia.  Attempts were made to resuscitate the just 1-year-old giraffe, but none were a success.

The zoo went on to say, “Witten captured all of our hearts with his outgoing, lovable personality and will be deeply missed.  Hoofstock animals, like giraffe, are incredibly resilient and move on quickly, as they would in the wild. But we are keeping a close eye on our herd. Our expert veterinary staff and giraffe zoologists have performed these physical exams many times in the past without incident, but for humans and animals alike, there is always a risk associated with anesthesia and some animals react differently.”

Via CBS DFW

