Dallas Woman Accidentally Drives Car Through Her Own Kitchen

No person was injured, but a woman’s house was left heavily damaged after she accidentally drove her car straight through her own kitchen.

Police and fire had to assist the woman in the 8600 block of Elderberry Court in southwest Dallas Monday. Nobody had to be freed from the damage, though it being rather significant.

Video of Woman drives car into her own kitchen

Police were waiting to further assess the structural integrity of the home before removing the car.

Via WFAA