You Can Drink And Shop At This Dallas Tom Thumb

Suddenly grocery shopping has become less inconvenient!

April 13, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Random & Odd News
Shoping
Shows

Sure, Tom Thumb at The Union (2380 North Field Street in Uptown: between Uptown and Victory Park) is a full-sized grocery store with a Starbucks, florist, full pharmacy, and a beautiful selection of produce.

Oh...and The Union Tap: a wine and beer bar.

When you're perusing the aisles of the store, you can sip anything from beer ($2 Shiners, $3 Bud Lights and various local brews) to wine ($4-$6).  If you don't want to drink at the bar with a glass, the bartender can provide you with a plastic cup.

The store just opened yesterday (Friday 4/12/19).

Source: Dallas Observer

Tags: 
Dallas Observer
Tom Thumb
Drink And Shop

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes