You Can Drink And Shop At This Dallas Tom Thumb

Sure, Tom Thumb at The Union (2380 North Field Street in Uptown: between Uptown and Victory Park) is a full-sized grocery store with a Starbucks, florist, full pharmacy, and a beautiful selection of produce.

Oh...and The Union Tap: a wine and beer bar.

When you're perusing the aisles of the store, you can sip anything from beer ($2 Shiners, $3 Bud Lights and various local brews) to wine ($4-$6). If you don't want to drink at the bar with a glass, the bartender can provide you with a plastic cup.

The store just opened yesterday (Friday 4/12/19).

Source: Dallas Observer