You Can Drink And Shop At This Dallas Tom Thumb
Suddenly grocery shopping has become less inconvenient!
April 13, 2019
Sure, Tom Thumb at The Union (2380 North Field Street in Uptown: between Uptown and Victory Park) is a full-sized grocery store with a Starbucks, florist, full pharmacy, and a beautiful selection of produce.
Oh...and The Union Tap: a wine and beer bar.
When you're perusing the aisles of the store, you can sip anything from beer ($2 Shiners, $3 Bud Lights and various local brews) to wine ($4-$6). If you don't want to drink at the bar with a glass, the bartender can provide you with a plastic cup.
The store just opened yesterday (Friday 4/12/19).
Source: Dallas Observer