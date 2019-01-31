Dallas Thieves Give Up Stealing Large Television After Failing To Fit It In Their Car

Dallas police are on the lookout for two thieves who did not manage to steal a television from a North Texas home.

They didn't steal it, because they couldn't. It wouldn't fit in their car!

Security camera footage captured the two thieves trying to make off with the giant TV, only to return it to the home in the 6500 block of Orchid Lane after multiple failed attempts to fit it into the back of their stolen Jeep Cherokee.

Video of Video shows Dallas burglary suspects return too-large TV

The thieves still managed to take several items from the home, and police are looking for any information on their whereabouts or identities.

Via Star Telegram