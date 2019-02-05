Dallas Stars Give Fans The SpongeBob "Sweet Victory" Halftime Show They Deserve

Fans grew steadily excited when a movement to have "Sweet Victory," made famous by an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, played at the Super Bowl Halftime show gained traction.

Excitement turned into disappointment when performers Maroon 5 teased the beginning of the song, but did not follow through with it in entirety.

Don't worry, y'all. The Dallas Stars have our back

The excellent media team with the Stars decided to give us what we really wanted, and show what a "Sweet Victory" halftime show really would have been like.

Thank you, Stars!

Via CBS Sports