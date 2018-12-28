Dallas School Bus Driver Buys Christmas Presents For Each Of The Kids On His Route

Curtis Jenkins drives a bus for Lake Highlands Elementary.

Last Friday, just before the district let out for Christmas break, Jenkins surprised each of the 70 students he carries on his route with their very own Christmas present, bought with his own money.

This is Curtis Jenkins, bus driver for LHE. He asked the kids what they wanted for Christmas & then went out and BOUGHT IT FOR THEM!!! Amazing! #lherocks #RisdConnects #RISDGreateness @guerrarenaud @emilygruninger @LHECounselors pic.twitter.com/Pd9Gpr7i8B — Janet Huben (@JHubenHawkeye) December 21, 2018

Jenkins told NBC DFW, "When I opened that door, one of the kids asked me, ‘Are you Santa? Seeing those faces on the kids was more than anything I could ever do with the money." He set aside money from each paycheck to make this act possible, with the support of his wife Shaneqia all the way. "There was no hesitation. He's always wanting to do something for the kids, he's been talking about it for months," she said.

Lake Highlands Elementary School PTA president Jennifer Wilcox said Jenkins' actions have inspired many in the district. She said, "We are just so thankful for his spirit, and his kindness and his generosity to the kids. Thank you for being a wonderful example for all of us."

Jenkins considers being a bus driver more than just a job. "I'm not at a job, I'm on a mission from God. I don't say anything about religion to the kids. I just let them know whatever they love is fine with me, just love somebody on the way."

