Study Says Dallas Republican Men Might Not Pick Up Check On First Date
We'll break it down for you.
Whether you're a single Republican or Democrat, chances are you're going to date. The Dallas Observer discovered an interesting theory, though: Dallas Republican men might not pick up the check on the first date.
Recently, 400 Dallas residents were surveyed by WhatsYourPrice.com: think of it as an eBay for daters (which, I admit, is a little creepy). Here's what was discovered:
45 Republican males offered to pay for the check
31 Republican males offered to split the check
48 Republican males didn't offer to pick up the check
52 Democratic males offered to pay for the check
40 Democratic males offered to split the check
40 Democratic males didn't offer to pick up the check
13 Republican females offered to pay for the check
26 Republican females offered to split the check
30 Republican females didn't offer to pick up the check
15 Democratic females offered to pay for the check
20 Democratic females offered to split the check
43 Democratic females didn't offer to pick up the check
Source: Dallas Observer