Study Says Dallas Republican Men Might Not Pick Up Check On First Date

Whether you're a single Republican or Democrat, chances are you're going to date. The Dallas Observer discovered an interesting theory, though: Dallas Republican men might not pick up the check on the first date.

Recently, 400 Dallas residents were surveyed by WhatsYourPrice.com: think of it as an eBay for daters (which, I admit, is a little creepy). Here's what was discovered:

45 Republican males offered to pay for the check

31 Republican males offered to split the check

48 Republican males didn't offer to pick up the check

52 Democratic males offered to pay for the check

40 Democratic males offered to split the check

40 Democratic males didn't offer to pick up the check

13 Republican females offered to pay for the check

26 Republican females offered to split the check

30 Republican females didn't offer to pick up the check

15 Democratic females offered to pay for the check

20 Democratic females offered to split the check

43 Democratic females didn't offer to pick up the check

Source: Dallas Observer

