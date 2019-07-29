Dallas Man Is Arrested After Biting Off Another Mans Finger At The DART Station

July 29, 2019
JT
JT
Right Pinky Finger

Photo By Getty Images

You know the fight didn't go well when you walk away missing a finger.  

Last week two men who got into an altercation at the DART station on Forest Lane in Dallas. Their argument turned into a fight that ended with the victim being hit with a metal pipe and part of his left pinky being bitten off.

When police arrived the victim told officers the direction where his assailant had run off too. Police later found the suspect, 50-year-old Hubert Warren. He admitted to police that he got into a fight and that he bit off a man’s finger. Warren was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the affidavit, one officer found the victim's fingertip "unattached from his person" at the station. Warren is being held at the Dallas County jail his bail set at $5,000. 

Via: Dallas Morning News 

