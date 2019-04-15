Dallas Mayoral Candidate Proposes Renaming Houston St. After Dirk Nowitzki

April 15, 2019
JT
JT
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks, Final Home Game, Smile, 2019

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Shows
Sports

Miguel Solis is one of the nine people running in the upcoming mayoral election next month.

To win our hearts and our votes, Solis has proposed the city renames the portion of Houston St. that runs next to American Airlines Center after the recently retired Dirk Nowitzki.

 

An unrelated online petition to rename a road or highway in honor of Nowitzki was also created last week. If a highway were to be renamed, TxDOT and state officials would have to be involved, but the city council could rename a street within city limits.

Election day for the mayoral race is May 4.

Via Fox 4

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
local
sports
Dallas Mavericks
Mavs
Dirk Nowitzki
Houston St
downtown
American Airlines Center

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes