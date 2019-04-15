Dallas Mayoral Candidate Proposes Renaming Houston St. After Dirk Nowitzki

Miguel Solis is one of the nine people running in the upcoming mayoral election next month.

To win our hearts and our votes, Solis has proposed the city renames the portion of Houston St. that runs next to American Airlines Center after the recently retired Dirk Nowitzki.

For far too long, we’ve paid homage to Houston in front of a Dallas staple. That needs to change. Let’s have the street running next to the house that Dirk built honor the Big German. Who’s with me in renaming it Dirk Drive? @VoteAdamMedrano?#TogetherForDallas pic.twitter.com/nWspVvqfOK — Miguel Solis (@MiguelForDallas) April 11, 2019

An unrelated online petition to rename a road or highway in honor of Nowitzki was also created last week. If a highway were to be renamed, TxDOT and state officials would have to be involved, but the city council could rename a street within city limits.

Election day for the mayoral race is May 4.

Via Fox 4