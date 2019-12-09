Man Was Arrested In Downtown Dallas For Riding A Horse While Drunk

There’s something you don’t see everyday while in downtown.

Police received a call on Sunday about a man riding a horse in downtown Dallas. Reports say the man was weaving in and out lanes while riding the horse on the highway. The two were found on East Ledbetter.

When police arrived at the scene they arrested the suspect for public intoxication, his identity was not released. The horse was found with minor injuries and Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue in Frisco was called out to pick up the animal. The horse has since been in their custody.

Police are not sure how the horse was injured; an in investigation is currently underway.

Via: CBS DFW