DFW Faced With Worst Chigger Outbreak In Decades

OK, I'll admit it...as I'm writing this, I'm ITCHING!

Because of June's high humidity and warm temperatures, Dallas-Fort Worth is looking at the worst chigger infestation in 30 years. And if you're not familair with chiggers (lucky!): they're really small, and hang out in the grass and soil surfaces (that means hiking trails, ballparks, parks, playgrounds, picnic areas...you name it). Unfortunately, you don't initally know they're bugging you: until you start itching. And we're not only talking about itching on your legs and arms: chiggers like to nibble at you in some of your most private areas (if you know what I mean). And before you know it, big red bumps start to pop up where they've bitten you. And if I haven't grossed you out enough, sometimes chiggers hang out by literally getting under your skin for up to two weeks.

EWWWWWWWWW!

The good news? Chiggers don't carry disease.

So...as you're enjoying your 4th of July week outdoors...how do you keep these little nightmares off you? Even though you might look a little geeky, tuck your pant legs into your socks. Good old-fashioned bug repellents work well, too: just be sure to spray down everything (pant legs, shoes, socks, etc.). And if you think you might have been exposed, shower and scrub like crazy.

Good luck out there!

Source: Dallas News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!