Dallas Bar Turns Into Halloween Town From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ For The Holidays

There are Halloween movies, and there are Christmas movies. Then there’s Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’ The double Holiday classic has become a staple for not only the two holidays, but entire season from October to December. Now, a bar in Dallas getting into the holiday spirit by transforming into Halloween town for the rest of the year.

The Ill Minster in Pub in Dallas has transformed into Halloween town, but will change over to the Christmas version of the town some time in November. For now, fans of Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ can experience all the creepy and scary vibes the Halloween version has to offer. Glowing pumpkins on the tables give the pub a haunting glow with portraits of the film’s characters on the walls.

A pop up bar menu for the themed bar is still to come, but drinks at the Ill Minster average from $4 to $16. The bar’s transformation into Halloween town will last until the end of December. Now fans of the film will be able to know which holiday version of the town they like better.

Via Narcity