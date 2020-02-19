Dallas Bar Had Been Turned Into A Star Wars Themed Pop Up

It seems every week a new pop culture themed pop up bar comes to DFW, but the latest one has people very excited. Over the weekend, Uptown bar Ill Minster Pub transformed into a ‘Star Wars’ themed pop up. The bar will now be called Ill Minster Cantina, and has ‘Star Wars’ themed drinks and decor.

On Saturday, the popular Dallas bar turned into the ‘Star Wars’ pop up, offering drinks inspired by Princess Leia and Baby Yoda. The bar closed for a week for preparations and to redecorate. Now, the bar includes a six-foot Millennium Falcon model dangling above drinkers, a towering Chewbacca, Darth Vader wedged between two Stormtroopers, and a twinkling ceiling to offset its new Death Star-themed bathrooms.

This is not the first themed pop up done by Ill Minster Pub. They have already done ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ bars. With this ‘Star Wars’ pop up, along with ‘The Office’ pop up also currently in Dallas, there are plenty of opportunities for pop culture themed fun.

Via Dallas Eater