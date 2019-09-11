Dairy Queen Brings Back The Butterscotch Dipped Cone For Fall

The summer heat may still be in town, but fall is finally here, and plenty of autumn products are starting to return. While pumpkin spice is a favorite of many, Dairy Queen has decided to bring back another fall flavor. The ice cream fast food chain will be bringing back the butterscotch dipped cone just in time for autumn.

Dairy Queen’s dipped cones are a fan favorite, and a classic treat, but the butterscotch dipped cone changes up the flavor a bit. While, like all other DQ dipped cones, this one starts with vanilla ice cream, but instead of a hard chocolate shell, it will come with an orange butterscotch flavored crunchy hard shell. Of course, Dairy Queen is stopping there with their menu changes.

This fall Dairy Queen will be rolling out a brand new cinnamon roll milkshake, a pumpkin pie blizzard, and two new blizzard flavors. The berry pie blizzard, along with the new heath caramel brownie blizzard will give customers plenty of flavors to choose from. Now the only question left is; which item do you try first?

Via Wide Open Eats