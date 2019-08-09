Dairy Farmer Proposes To Girlfriend By Placing Ring On Cow's Udder

August 9, 2019
JT
JT
Cow, Udder

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

A dairy farmer knew he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, and he thought he knew of the perfect way to pop the question.

He decided to propose by placing the ring on one of his cow’s udders.  He thought it was sweet.  We’re not so sure.

 

The picture of the ring, nestled firmly on the udder, made its way to the  “That’s It, I’m Ring Shaming” Facebook group, where he was promptly shamed for his unique proposal.  The comments ranged from “This is udderly terrible,” to “F***ing gross,” to “This animal does not deserve to be abused in this fashion.”

Via The Irish Post

Tags: 
Cow
Proposal
Boyfriend
girlfriend
Fiance
Sweet
funny
Farm
Animals
Udder
Ring
Engagement
marriage
couple
Love
Relationship

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes