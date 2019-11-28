Dad Goes Viral For Panicked Texts To Daughter After Hamster Goes Missing

When a child wants to get a pet, it’s usually the parent that ends up doing all the work. While they may not be happy about it at first, inevitably they end up loving the pet more than ever imagined. That’s what happened to one father after he started caring for his daughter’s hamster once she left for college. However, when the hamster went missing, it led to a hilarious, now viral text exchange.

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

Daniel Veerman has been caring for his daughter’s hamster, Chester, and immediately became very attached, which explains his emotions when the hamster went missing. According to his daughters tweet, “My dad took over my hamster once I went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is.” The tweet has since gone viral, as his daughter Stephanie, shared the process of her father searching for the hamster.

follow up: He did find him!!! pic.twitter.com/ObHSSmI4UU — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

for all asking, this is Chester!! He’s the light of my life and not “just a hamster,” however, my dad was having a panic attack so i tried to calm him down by saying that!! pic.twitter.com/tcesO2oCxk — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

told him he had a lot of people on twitter who loved him so he did his hair and posed for this pic i’m dead i love him so much pic.twitter.com/urR2WMmeDE — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 27, 2019

Luckily, Chester was eventually found thanks to a creative strategy of using flour to track footsteps. Still, many online couldn’t help but show love for Veerman’s sadness when he believed the hamster was gone and it was his fault. Hopefully next time he will look a little longer before sending a panicked text to his daughter.

Via Fox News