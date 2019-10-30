Dad From ‘Friday,’ John Witherspoon, Dead At 77

Hollywood is suffering from a big lose today, as beloved actor, John Witherspoon has passed away. Witherspoon, who died Tuesday at the age of 77, is remembered for his hilarious role as the father in the ‘Friday’ series, along with voicing the grandfather for ‘The Boondocks’ among many other iconic roles. The news was confirmed by Witherspoon’s manger, manager Alex Goodman.

Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died. He was 77. https://t.co/KQtq6VPpdv — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2019

Many celebrities turned to social media to pay their respects to John Witherspoon after his death was announced. Ice Cube, who played Witherspoon’s son, Craig, in the ‘Friday’ series said on Twitter, “I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him.” Many others who were featured in roles alongside Witherspoon went to social media to share what he meant to them including Regina Hall, who voiced Witherspoon’s grandchild on ‘The Boondocks.’

I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him. pic.twitter.com/gtmiZiEppP — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 30, 2019

I’m absolutely shattered at the news of my great friend John Witherspoon passing. May love surround his entire family and fan base - a comedy legend we’ll never forget. ---- pic.twitter.com/PqO0nysZTj — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 30, 2019

Others who paid their respects to the late actor include Marlon Wayans, Judd Apatow, and Jackée Harry among others. John Witherspoon worked all the way up until his death. Witherspoon, who has been working in Hollywood since the 1970’s will be missed by many.

