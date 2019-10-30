Dad From ‘Friday,’ John Witherspoon, Dead At 77

Many Of Witherspoon’s Co-Stars Throughout The Years Have Paid Tribute To The Late Actor

October 30, 2019
Hollywood is suffering from a big lose today, as beloved actor, John Witherspoon has passed away. Witherspoon, who died Tuesday at the age of 77, is remembered for his hilarious role as the father in the ‘Friday’ series, along with voicing the grandfather for ‘The Boondocks’ among many other iconic roles. The news was confirmed by Witherspoon’s manger, manager Alex Goodman.

Many celebrities turned to social media to pay their respects to John Witherspoon after his death was announced. Ice Cube, who played Witherspoon’s son, Craig, in the ‘Friday’ series said on Twitter, “I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him.” Many others who were featured in roles alongside Witherspoon went to social media to share what he meant to them including Regina Hall, who voiced Witherspoon’s grandchild on ‘The Boondocks.’

I’m sad. Broken. Hurt.. yet extremely grateful to God that i got to spend 5 years of my life working with one of the funniest sweetest wisest humblest loving man @johnnywitherspoon you were my tv dad and my mentor and my friend. I miss you already. Something don’t feel right. This is heavy on my heart. Anyone that knows me knows how much i love pops. You have a strong wife and great kids. What an amazing family. Your boys damn near grew up on the #WayansBros set they’ll always be like my little brothers and sons. i will pass on all the jewels that you bestowed on to us. Thank you God for the many many many laughs that we shared on and off the set. You got “all the keys -- “ and i know you got one to heaven’s gate. Anytime i want to laugh or to see you I’m gonna put on a episode of wayans bros and laugh until i cry. I miss already.... hope your dancing in heaven with ugly white shoes on. “Pops pops sugar pops”. #ripjohnwitherspoon #mysecondpops

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans) on

Others who paid their respects to the late actor include Marlon Wayans, Judd Apatow, and Jackée Harry among others. John Witherspoon worked all the way up until his death. Witherspoon, who has been working in Hollywood since the 1970’s will be missed by many.

Via USA Today

