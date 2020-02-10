Dad Accidentally Buys Son A Massive Dinosaur Statue Online

The internet has made shopping a much easier and more pleasant experience, but if there’s one downfall, It’s too often the item ordered is nothing like the image shown online. Usually, the item is a miniature version of what was being ordered, but for one dad his item ended up being a little bigger than expected. After his son asked him for a dinosaur statue, the dad went online, only to end up with a massive dinosaur statue showing up at his door.

Andre Bisson, of the UK, is the latest person to be tricked into buying a massive dinosaur statue online. When his son asked for “'the biggest carnotaur you've ever seen,” Bisson went online to start his search. He was excited when he saw an amusement park in New Jersey selling their dinosaur statues.

“I checked the website straight away, and to my absolute amazement they had a carnotaur. Listed for £1,000 ($1,289), I just had to get this for Theo,” said Bisson. The dad was shocked however when the shipping company called to say the dinosaur wouldn’t fit on their truck. Bisson claims there was no thumbnail to gauge size, but he “didn’t care.” Now he’s the owner of a giant dinosaur statue, but at least his son is happy.

Via LAD Bible