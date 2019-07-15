Cyndi Lauper Stung By A Bee In The Middle Of A Concert; Pulls Out Stinger While Singing "She Bop"

July 15, 2019
JT
JT
Last Friday night, Cyndi Lauper was performing at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

At some point during the show, she decided to take off her boots and perform barefoot.  Unfortunately, this caused a bit of a problem for Lauper as she accidentally stepped on a bee while performing "She Bop."

Like the rock star that she is, Lauper didn't miss a beat, and calmly sat on the stage to pull out the stinger while continuing the song.  After it's conclusion, she told the crowd, "I’m tough, but really? That had to freaking happen?!"  Obviously in pain, Lauper requested a stool to treat the wound, and continued to finish the rest of the set, after asking for her flip flops.

And of course, Lauper was adorned by her fans for handling the sting like an absolute champ, and completing the show while obviously in pain.

 

Via EW

