Cyndi Lauper Stung By A Bee In The Middle Of A Concert; Pulls Out Stinger While Singing "She Bop"

Last Friday night, Cyndi Lauper was performing at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

At some point during the show, she decided to take off her boots and perform barefoot. Unfortunately, this caused a bit of a problem for Lauper as she accidentally stepped on a bee while performing "She Bop."

Like the rock star that she is, Lauper didn't miss a beat, and calmly sat on the stage to pull out the stinger while continuing the song. After it's conclusion, she told the crowd, "I’m tough, but really? That had to freaking happen?!" Obviously in pain, Lauper requested a stool to treat the wound, and continued to finish the rest of the set, after asking for her flip flops.

Video of Cyndi Lauper Bee Sting

And of course, Lauper was adorned by her fans for handling the sting like an absolute champ, and completing the show while obviously in pain.

Ladies and gentlemen, during her performance tonight the great Cyndi Lauper:

-played the recorder

-kicked off her heels

-STEPPED ON A BEE

-CONTINUED TO SING WHILE REMOVING THE STINGER AND DISPOSING OF THE SQUASHED BEE

-is in pain

-is still singing

We are not worthy. #cyndilauper — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) July 13, 2019

Not that anyone ever doubted @cyndilauper was a goddess, but she stepped on a bee mid-concert, had a stung and swelling foot and STILL managed to put on an amazing show! Total queen — Amanda Deibert --️‍-- (@amandadeibert) July 13, 2019

Via EW